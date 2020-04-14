MANILA, Philippines – In the country's fight against the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19, the police stand in numerous front lines.

With its 200,000-strong force, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been tapped to enforce the lockdown, trace possible coronavirus patients, help out in the release of assistance, support transporation needs of medical frontliners, and many other tasks.

Their biggest challenge is keeping Filipinos physically distanced from each other to prevent the spread of disease. Metro Manila is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, and according to police data, over 100,000 have violated quarantine rules.

In the capital Manila, an entire barangay was placed on "total lockdown" after around 100 residents flocked along a street to watch an ameteur boxing match—spelling a nightmare for law enforcers.

The situation on the ground, according to police, could only be implemented with strict enforcement of the law. Is it working?

Rappler's Rambo Talabong speaks with Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar, the chief of the implementing joint task force for the government's coronavirus crisis law enforcement response.

Watch the interview on Rappler at 2 pm on Wednesday, April 15. – Rappler.com