MANILA, Philippines – The number of overseas Filipinos infected with coronavirus grew to 704 cases, with 44 new cases recorded overnight as of Tuesday, April 14.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that of those infected, 400 were currently receiving treatment while 216 have recovered. The confirmed cases included 4 new deaths in Europe and the Americas, bringing the death toll to 88.

The DFA gave assurances that its embassies and consulates were actively coordinating with local health authorities and agencies where Filipinos were affected.

“(Embassies and consulates) remain steadfast in its commitment to attending to the needs of our kababayan affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” DFA said.

Cases were spread out across 41 countries.

Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 258

Undergoing treatment: 99

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 158

Deaths: 1

Europe

13 countries included

Total: 221

Undergoing treatment: 170

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 18

Deaths: 33

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 86

Undergoing treatment: 77

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 4

Deaths: 5

Americas

4 countries included

Total: 139

Undergoing treatment: 54

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 36

Deaths: 49

Of the 704 cases, 318 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines has counted 5,223 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, including 335 deaths and 295 recoveries.

The worldwide death tally due to the disease neared 120,000 while over 1.9 million have been infected across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com