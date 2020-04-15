MANILA, Philippines – The Baesa Crematorium has had a busy month so far in the face of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Since it formally opened to the public late March, the crematorium already cremated close to 100 bodies as of Monday, April 13, according to a report by GMA News.

Out of this number, 10 were positive for the coronavirus, while the rest were either patients under investigation or persons who died from respiratory complications.

Crematoriums like Baesa are working double time to keep up with the demand as protocols issued by the Department of Health (DOH) require that bodies of those who died due to the coronavirus should be cremated, if not buried using a “durable, airtight, and sealed metal casket." (READ: Eager to assist: How funeral homes cope amid coronavirus outbreak)

The local government of Quezon City offers free cremation to indigent residents of the city. Private crematoriums charge from P70,000 to P100,000 per body. (READ: The cost of dying in the Philippines: Can you afford it?)

The Duterte administration on April 12 directed hospitals and LGUs to cremate bodies of people who died of COVID-19 within 12 hours of death.

– Rappler.com