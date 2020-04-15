MANILA, Philippines – Three governors and two mayors are facing show cause orders from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for allegedly violating the national government's quarantine rules.

"As directed by the President himself, we will not go easy on local government officials who will violate the prescribed directives during the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), that’s the mandate of the DILG," Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement on Wednesday, April 15.

What violations? The DILG did not disclose the identities of the governors and mayors, or their violations under Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which gives President Rodrigo Duterte 30 powers to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ever since Duterte placed Luzon on lockdown, the national governemnt has counted on local officials – from governors to barangay captains – to enforce policies to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19. Not all local officials have been following its rules.

What happens next? After the receipt of the order, any local official has 48 hours to submit a written explanation on why they defied the government's guidelines and why they should not face administrative cases for negligence, dereliction of duty, and violation of the Bayanihan Act.

The DILG said officials can also face criminal cases.

Luzon will be on lockdown until April 30, unless extended or earlier lifted. – Rappler.com