BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A resident of Baguio City who reportedly never left home since quarantine measures were put in place still tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

The 77-year-old male stroke victim received visitors in his residence, however, including a nephew who was in the city for a short vacation from Thailand.

He was one of two new cases reported in the city on Wednesday, April 15, bringing the city's total cases to 17.

City residents earlier hoped they contained the coronavirus outbreak when no new cases were reported for up to 13 days. The two new cases followed a 46-year-old female streetsweeper tested postive for COVID-19 on April 10.

Barangays in lockdown

The 77-year-old resident was confined at the Baguio General Hospital (BGH) while his wife, who had cough weeks earlier, was placed under surveillance.

The other case is a 33-year-old male nurse at BGH.

Mayor Benjie Magalong said contact tracing was underway. Their residences at Maria Basa Street in Barangay Pacdal and Giant Sequoia Street in Woodsville, Camp 7 were disinfected. (READ: In Baguio, coronavirus cases name themselves to warn others)

Magalong also imposed a lockdown on Barangays Pacdal and Barangay T. Alonzo, where the wife of the stroke victim attended meetings.

Out of the city's 17 cases, 12 have recovered and one died. – Rappler.com