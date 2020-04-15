MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has 5,453 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 230 new cases on Wednesday, April 15.

There were 14 new deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, which brings the death toll to 349.

The DOH reported 58 new recoveries – the biggest number reported in a single day so far – raising the total number of recoveries to 353.

Local studies have pegged the pandemic to peak from April to June. A University of the Philippines (UP) study had estimated that 140,000 to 550,000 people can be infected in Metro Manila alone. (READ: 'Modified' community quarantine can be explored to flatten COVID-19 curve – study)

If there is no intervention, the DOH said the coronavirus pandemic in the country might last until January 2021. (READ: Worst case scenario? Pandemic may last until 2021 if no intervention – DOH)

While experts around the globe race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the Philippines said it was ready to participate in clinical trials for drugs that have shown positive results in coronavirus cases, particularly the Japanese anti-flu drug Avigan.

The government has started its more extensive targeted coronavius testing on Tuesday, April 14, covering severe to critical cases and the vulnerable population. (READ: Mass testing will cover severe to critical cases, vulnerable population – DOH)

Luzon remains on lockdown to stem the spread of the virus, lasting until April 30 for now.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the government is studying which operations can possibly be gradually restored after April 30.

The national government has imposed stricter measures on mobility, including issuing traffic tickets to drivers of vehicles with unauthorized passengers. – Rappler.com