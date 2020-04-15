MANILA, Philippines – Another 32 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus disease, bringing the number of those with COVID-19 from 704 to 736 as of Wednesday, April 15.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that of the total number of cases, 426 were undergoing treatment while 222 have recovered. The confirmed cases included 88 deaths, majority of which occurred in the Americas.

Most new cases on Wednesday were seen in the Asia Pacific Region (11 new cases) and Europe (16 new cases).

Cases were spread out across 41 countries.

Below is the breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 269

Undergoing treatment: 108

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 160

Deaths: 1

Europe

13 countries included

Total: 237

Undergoing treatment: 182

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 22

Deaths: 33

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 87

Undergoing treatment: 78

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 4

Deaths: 5

Americas

4 countries included

Total: 143

Undergoing treatment: 58

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 36

Deaths: 49

Of the 736 cases, 318 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

As of Wednesday, cases in the Philippines continued to climb with 5,453 confirmed cases recorded. This included 349 deaths and 353 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 2 million while over 126,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com

