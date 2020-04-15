PANGASINAN, Philippines – Two women and their driver were arrested by on Wednesday afternoon, April 15, after allegedly attempting to bribe police to let them into Pangasinan province which is under a total lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Police Major Resty Ventenilla, Sison chief of police, said that the suspects who came from Agoo, La Union, were not allowed to enter the province while the extended extreme enhanced community quarantine is in place until Tuesday, April 21.

Under the order, entry into Pangasinan is strictly prohibited, unless classified as Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR).

“They are considered Unauthorized Persons Outside Residence (UPOR), which is why we don’t allow them to enter our borders,” said Ventenilla.

Ventenilla said that they were unable to show any travel pass authorizing them to enter and leave the province. It was not clear why the women wanted to go to Pangasinan.

The women, however, offered a P1,000 bill to a policeman stationed in Barangay Artacho here, prompting the frontliner to report to Ventenilla.

They admitted to giving the P1,000 bill to the policeman but claimed it was given out of goodwill.

“Pang-meryenda lang sana nila. Wala kasi kaming mabili na meryenda o softdrinks para sa kanila kaya cash na lang iniabot namin,” they said.

(We thought they could use the money to buy snacks because we couldn't buy snacks or soda for them that's why we gave them cash.)

The suspects are currently in the custody of Sison PNP. They will be charged with direct bribery and other cases in relation to the Republic Act 11469, known as the Bayanihan Heal as One Act. – Rappler.com