DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao Region will continue to be under an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) even after April 19, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said.

Duterte said on Wednesday, April 15, that the extension of the ECQ up to April 26 was decided upon by governors and other local government officials in the 5 Davao provinces.

“We need to extend our ECQ. We will prepare the document for further details. For now, we are only under ECQ,” she said.

Among the region's provinces, Davao del Norte has the most coronavirus cases with 9 patients and 4 recoveries; Davao Oriental has 3 coronavirus cases and 3 recoveries; Davao del Oro has 2 cases and one recovery; and Davao del Sur has two cases and two recoveries.

Davao Occidental, which maintained a no-entry policy since March, remains free of the coronavirus disease.

Duterte made the announcement after the Department of Health (DOH) said that 53 of the 95 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered as of Wednesday.

Only 26 patients remain under treatment while 16 others succumbed to the disease.

Davao City recorded 3 new COVID-19 cases, one death, and one recovery on Wednesday, the DOH Davao Region said in a Facebook update.

Davao City has the highest number of cases at 79 since the outbreak of the virus in the country. Of this number, 43 had recovered while 16 died.

Most of the cases and deaths in the region were tied to the week-long cockfight at the Matina Gallera in March. – Rappler.com