MANILA, Philippines – Majority senators called on Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to reisgn over what they called the country's "failed" coronavirus response.

At least 15 senators co-authored Senate Resolution No. 362, calling for Duque's resignation for his "failure of leadership, negligence, lack of foresight, and inefficiency in performance."

This, they said, led to "poor planning, delayed response, lack of transparency, and misguided and flip-flopping polices and measures" in addressing the pandemic.

The following senators signed the resolution:

Senate President Vicente Sotto III Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto (included, but no signature yet) Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri Sonny Angara Nancy Binay Grace Poe Joel Villanueva Francis Tolentino Imee Marcos Manny Pacquiao Sherwin Gatchalian Ronald dela Rosa Ramon Revilla Jr Lito Lapid Panfilo Lacson

Angara, who recently recovered from the coronavirus disease, said that there should be a change in health policy when dealing with the pandemic.

"Senators, as people’s representatives, have been observing and are severely disappointed with the response of DOH to this big crisis," Angara said.

On April 9, Duque had falsely claimed that the Philippines had a relatively "low" number coronavirus cases. The country has been lagging behind other nations when it comes to testing, yet the Philippines has so far topped its Southeast Asian neighbors in coronavirus cases.

In late January, Duque had similarly advised against a travel ban on China, only to reverse that decision days after. The government banned foreigners coming from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and even Taiwan, although briefly.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Philippines had 5,453 coronavirus cases, 349 of whom have died. At least 353 have recovered from the virus. – Rappler.com