MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has 207 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 5,660 as of 4 pm on Thursday, April 16, the Department of Health (DOH) announced.

The DOH said 13 more patients died of the coronavirus disease, raising the death toll to 362.

It added that 82 more patients recovered – the biggest number of recoveries in a single day to date – bringing the total recoveries to 435. This marked the second day that the number of total recoveries exceeded the coronavirus death toll in the country.

The DOH releases the latest numbers on coronavirus cases in the country as 14 senators called for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III over what they called his "failure of leadership" on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Philippines has the most number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia. It is among the riskiest countries to be in during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent analysis of global pandemic data by the consortium Deep Knowledge Group.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases in the Philippines may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000.

A separate study of the University of the Philippines estimated that coronavirus cases in the country may peak from the end of April to June, with possibly around 140,000 to 550,000 people infected in Metro Manila alone.

Based on the health department's coronavirus tracker, it has tested a total of 45,486 individuals for possible infection as of 12 am on Tuesday, April 14.

The entire Luzon island region remains on lockdown to stop the spread of the virus, after President Rodrigo Duterte extended the "enhanced community quarantine" to April 30. Other parts of the country are on lockdown as well to stem the spread of the disease. – Rappler.com