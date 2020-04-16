MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Board of Regents (BOR) on Thursday, April 16, has approved the proposal of an advisory council to end this year's second semester on April 30 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"With a vote of 6-3, the proposed policy of the PAC (President's Advisory Council) was approved, ending the semester on April 30 but academic work for students and faculty will continue under the 'deferred' grade scheme," said the UP Office of the Student Regent (OSR) in a tweet.

It added that "the Sectoral Regents (Student, Faculty, Staff) voted in opposition."

On Tuesday, April 14, the PAC recommended the ending of the semester to reduce the growing anxiety of students and faculty on one hand, and enable their COVID-related engagements."

The OSR, however, said that the PAC proposal – which includes giving students deferred grades until they complete their course requirements by May 31, 2021 – would not ease students' anxieties.

“UP, as the national university, should set itself as an example of decisively choosing the welfare of its constituents during a crisis like this.... Having an extended deadline of completion set to a year after does not ease anxieties,” it added.

The OSR had been echoing calls for mass promotion by the students and faculties.



On Tuesday, the Commission on Higher Education said it would be up to universities and colleges to decide whether to implement mass promotion of students amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) announced on April 7 it would shorten the current academic year's second semester.

ADMU also announced that eligible non-graduating students will receive passing (P) marks instead of letter grades for the second semester and will be automatically promoted to the next school year, including those on probation. – Rappler.com