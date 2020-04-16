MANILA, Philippines – Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Thursday, April 16, said that he was hurt by calls for his resignation at a time when the country was battling an "invisible" enemy.

"It is very unfortunate and I’m really hurt that at this time the Senate is calling for my resignation, when in fact we need to come together because we, you know, we need to unite" Duque said in a meeting of the House Defeat COVID-19 committee.

At least 14 senators co-authored Senate Resolution No. 362, calling for Duque's resignation for his "failure of leadership, negligence, lack of foresight, and inefficiency in performance."

There was no similar call in the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said President Rodrigo Duterte "has made a decision for Health Secretary Duque to stay put.”

"I serve at the pleasure of the President and for as long as he continues to put his trust and confidence in my capabilities I will lead the DOH (Department of Health) and the IATF (Inter Agency Task Force) in putting forward a very effective response against COVID-19 in this country," Duque said.

On April 9, Duque falsely claimed that the Philippines had a relatively "low" number of coronavirus cases. The country has lagged behind other nations in terms of testing, yet it has emerged with the most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

In late January, Duque had similarly advised against a travel ban on China, only to reverse that decision days after. The government banned foreigners coming from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and even Taiwan, although briefly.

Senator Sonny Angara, who recently recovered from the coronavirus disease, said that there should be a change in health policy when dealing with the pandemic.



"We will answer these allegations in due time, but right now, we will continue to be in the trenches with our health care workers and frontliners. Let us work as a team, as one country fighting for the health and safety of all. I will continue to serve the country to the best of my abilities," Duque said in a statement.

The Philippines ranked 9th among the riskiest countries to be in during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent analysis of global pandemic data by the consortium Deep Knowledge Group. It also ranked the lowest – 20th place – in the list of the safest countries in the Asia-Pacific region to be in during the pandemic.

On April 13, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the coronavirus pandemic in the country might last until January 2021 if no intervention is done. (READ: Worst case scenario? Pandemic may last until 2021 if no intervention – DOH)

As of Thursday, the Philippines has 5,660 cases of coronavirus, with 362 deaths and 435 recoveries. – Rappler.com