MANILA, Philippines – Faced with an unprecedented global health emergency unlike any experienced in the last few decades, countries around the world have reached out to one another in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

After providing assistance in the earlier phases of the coronavirus crisis, the Philippines received aid from several countries and territories, including the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Japan, among others.

Aid was given either in cash or in kind, such as personal protective equipment (PPEs) for health workers, face masks, and other medical supplies.

Below is a list of aid delivered to the Philippines.

Singapore

Singapore donated 43,000 coronavirus testing kits and one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine, which is needed process the kits and look for the virus' genetic material.

Aside from this, Singapore donated two ventilators from the Temasek Foundation.

China

China gave at least 100,000 testing kits, 10,000 N95 masks, 10,000 PPEs, and 100,000 surgical masks. The aid was announced by Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr, who thanked Beijing for its assistance.

China also sent a team of 12 experts to share best practices for treating patients infected with the coronavirus, which was first found in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

NOW: Appreciation and gratitude for a neighbour’s support to our country’s fight against the pandemic. Sec @teddyboylocsin welcomed today at NAIA the 10 medical experts and 2 officials from China to share technical advice on the prevention & control of COVID-19 in the country pic.twitter.com/DiZqsnlkqQ — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 5, 2020

Donations between sister cities and Chinese representatives have likewise been made.

As ground zero, China initially had the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. With the number of new cases on the decline, Beijing increasingly focused on providing aid to other countries.

Some observers have noted that China's efforts may be a way to deflect criticism and change the narrative over its handling of coronavirus cases in the crucial early days of the outbreak.

United States

The United States announced it was donating nearly P203.9 million ($4 million) in health assistance to help the Philippines.

The US embassy said aid will go to preparing laboratories for large-scale processing of coronavirus tests, as well as the activation of "case-finding and event-based surveillance." Aid will also support experts in response and preparedness planning, risk communication, and infection prevention and control.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim also facilitated the delivery of the US government's donation of 1,300 cots to be used in quarantine centers.

Japan

Japan sent experts for technical cooperation in addressing the outbreak and donated PCR equipment.

On April 1, the Japanese embassy said Nagasaki University medical staff arrived in the Philippines, where they provided technical assistance as well as PCR reagents and equipment to San Lazaro Hospital in Manila. The assistance, the embassy said, helped the hospital scale up its testing capacity.

Brunei Darussalam

Brunei donated 20 test kits to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine on April 9. The kits are sufficient for about 1,000 tests.

South Korea

South Korea donated 25,000 testing kits in March. The country's strategy to contain the coronavirus through mass testing was cited by health experts as one of the best practices to address the outbreak.

Taiwan

The Taiwanese government gave 15,000 face masks for Filipino health workers on April 3.

On April 15, Taiwan donated 300,000 more through the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Manila. – Rappler.com