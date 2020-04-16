MANILA, Philippines – Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr has recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Marcos posted a video blog on Thursday, April 16, to announce he has survived COVID-19, which has so far infected 5,660 people and killed 362 in the country.

"Welcome to my first vlog since recovering from this terrible COVID-19 that's been plaguing the entire world. I'm feeling better. I'm starting to recover. This was really something of an experience because I did not realize how bad this COVID was until I got it," Marcos said.

Marcos said he likely acquired the disease while he and his wife Louise Araneta Marcos were in Spain a few weeks ago to attend a relative's wedding.

Upon returning to the Philippines, Marcos went to a hospital on March 14 to have himself checked after experiencing some tightness in his chest, but he went home soon after.

Days later on March 22, Marcos had to be rushed to the emergency room after having some difficulty breathing. Specimens were then taken for a COVID-19 test, and he was advised to start undergoing self-quarantine. He tested positive on March 28.

Marcos has since recuperated, spending most of his time in isolation in his bedroom. He thanked all medical professionals who helped him recover from COVID-19.

"Sa dami ng naranasan ko – at aaminin kong nagdusa [ako] – I'm still one of the lucky ones. I really am. Because of the good work n'ong ating mga doctors, ng ating mga nurse, ng ating mga tech med, all of them, nandito pa rin ako," he said.



(With all the things I experienced – and I must admit I suffered – I'm still one of the lucky ones. I really am. Because of the good work of our doctors, nurses, and medical technicians, all of them, I'm still here.)

Marcos vs fake news?

Marcos then addressed the rumors that he supposedly died, slamming those who were spreading the false information about him.

"Para sa akin balewala 'yon, sasabihin na patay ako. 'Di bale, madaling magpakita na nandito pa ako…. Kayo naman, 'yong nagkakalat talaga, naglalabas ng fake news, 'wag 'nyong ginagawa 'yan. Nakakasakit kayo ng tao," said the former senator.

(For me, it doesn't matter when people say I'm dead. It's so easy to produce evidence I'm still here.... But to those who were really spreading the fake news, don't do that. You are hurting people.)

Marcos is the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, whose 21-year-rule was marred by corruption, killings, torture, disappearances, and media oppression. The elder Marcos was later ousted during the 1986 People Power Revolution.

Bongbong Marcos ran but failed to win the vice presidency in 2016, losing to Leni Robredo by just a slim margin. He has since filed an electoral protest against Vice President Robredo. – Rappler.com