MANILA, Philippines – The number of overseas Filipino who died due to the coronavirus surpassed 100 as of Thursday, April 16, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)

Latest figures from the DFA showed 103 people have died due to the disease, with majority of the fatalities reported in the Americas (64 deaths).

At least 21 new cases were also reported Thursday, bringing the number of coronavirus cases among Filipinos abroad to 757. Of this number, 414 people are receiving treatment while 240 have recovered.

Majority of the new cases were reported in the Americas (15 new cases), while two cases were reported in Asia Pacific and 4 in the Middle East/Africa. There were no new cases in Europe.

Cases were spread out across 41 countries.

Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 271

Undergoing treatment: 110

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 160

Deaths: 1

Europe

13 countries included

Total: 237

Undergoing treatment: 182

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 22

Deaths: 33

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 91

Undergoing treatment: 82

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 4

Deaths: 5

Americas

4 countries included

Total: 158

Undergoing treatment: 40

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 54

Deaths: 64

Of the 757 cases, 321 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

As of Thursday, coronavirus cases in the Philippines continued to climb, bringing the total to 5,660. This includes 362 deaths and 435 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 2 million, while over 137,000 people have died across 193 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com

