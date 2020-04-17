LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – 43 Bicolano workers stranded in Metro Manila due to the Luzon-wide lockdown were finally allowed to return to their region on Thursday, April 16.

The workers were displaced after the company they were working for closed mid-March, at the start of the lockdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. They then attempted to return to Albay province but were denied entry at Del Gallego town, Camarines Sur, and were required by the Albay government to return first to Manila for a 14-day quarantine period. (READ: Albay requires self-quarantine for residents who traveled outside province, Bicol)

The workers then sought shelter at the Redemptorist Church compound in Baclaran, Parañaque City for the required two weeks.

Transportation back to their province was arranged by the Ako Bicol party list under Representative Elizaldy Co, in coordination with the local government and Inter-Agency Task Force in the region.

Co, working with Albay governor Al Francis Bichara, secured border passes and a non-stop bus trip for the workers, as required by government safety protocols.

"Today, I’m happy to share the good news that our stranded kababayans (townmates) will soon be reunited with their families. I thank the Bicolano workers, too, for their cooperation and full compliance with strict infection control measures while we at AKB (Ako Bicol Party List) were making all the arrangements and seeking necessary approvals to send them home safely," Co said.

"We are grateful to the Redemptorist Church for taking care of our kababayans,” he added. – Rappler.com