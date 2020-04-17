MANILA, Philippines – At least 9 inmates at the Quezon City Jail tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) announced on Friday, April 17.

They have been isolated at a facility in Payatas, Quezon City, said BJMP spokesman Chief Inspector Xavier Solda said in an online briefing.

The city jail was built for 800, but as of 2016, it housed more than 3,800 inmates, making it difficult, if not impossible, to implement physical distancing measures that can prevent the spread of diseases like COVID-19.

The positive coronavirus cases were made public more than 2 weeks after a paralegal working under the jail tested positive for coronavirus. However, the paralegal was earlier reported to be working from home and isolated before the lockdown was declared.

The BJMP earlier said that at least 21 inmates have been isolated since the beginning of the outbreak of the virus. It is unclear if the confirmed cases came from this group.

The BJMP earlier recommended for release of inmates to decongest their facilities. Asked for updates, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in an online briefing on Friday that they are waiting for the decision of the courts.

Jails are one of the most vulnerable areas during this pandemic as it is difficult to enforce physical distancing measures there. Philippine jails are known to be overcongested, further crowded by inmates arrested under President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign.

As of Thursday, April 16, the Philippines had 5,660 coronavirus cases, with 362 deaths and 435 recoveries. The number of infections worldwide surpassed 2 million, while over 137,000 people have died across 193 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com