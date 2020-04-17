PAMPANGA, Philippines – Fear gripped Magalang here after the municipal government announced its first novel coronavirus case in the town late Thursday night, April 16..

The Magalang municipal government wrote on its Facebook page, "the LGU of Magalang confirms that a PUM (person under monitoring) from Brgy. San Francisco tested positive for COVID-19. COVID-19 M1 is 31 yrs old and is presently confined at JBLRMH (Jose B Lingad Regional Memorial Hospital in San Fernando City) and will not be discharged until her repeat test becomes negative."

"COVID-19 M1 is a frontliner in another city,” the post added.

As of Friday morning, the announcement made by the Magalang municipal government on its official Facebook page was shared 9,300 times on social media.

Calling for a lockdown

Most of the more than 1,600 netizens who commented on the post are demanding the total lockdown of the village where the COVID-19 patient resides. Some were asking for the total lockdown of the entire town and the regular presence of police and military personnel at checkpoints and control points down to the barangay level.

Mayor Romy Pecson said he had already ordered the Magalang police “to put up additional PNP personnel in the said barangay” and to conduct contact tracing, particularly among the immediate family members and relatives of the patient.

“Total lockdown San Francisco please,” commented one of the townsfolk who are demanding lockdown of the COVID-19 patient’s village.

“Mayor, we think what our town needs is total lockdown. If necessary, policemen should be on patrol 24/7 and arrest everyone who are not inside their houses without valid reasons. There are a lot of hardheaded people everywhere,” another resident said in the vernacular.

One commenter, in suggesting that people from Barangay San Francisco should not be allowed entry to the market, drew flak from village members and other netizens. “What you want is gravely unfair and inhumane. Will you feed our family if you forbid us to buy our own food?” one replied.

Some demanded that health workers should not be allowed to go home during the pandemic.

“Sorry to say. Pero health workers should have quarters na sa hospital area. Wala uwian. Since they are at high risk,” one commented. (Sorry to say, but health workers should have quarters in the hospital area. They should not return home, since they are high-risk.)

“True po. Puro mga nurse ang may case ngayon sa iba't ibang lugar dapat may isang bahay talaga silang uuwian,” another replied. (That's true. With the nurses having cases of the disease now in various places, there should be housing for them set up.)

The provincial government of Pampanga recorded 37 cases, including those in Angeles City, as of April 15.

The Department of Health’s NCOV tracker website shows 53 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pampanga as of 4:00 pm on April 16.

There were 5,660 cases of the coronavirus in the country as of 4 pm on Thursday, April 16. The death toll stood at 362 at that time.

