MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Friday, April 17, it would go after vehicles whose passengers do not follow the rules of physical distancing.

In particular, the MMDA will be spotting cars with more than 4 persons inside – a driver and 3 passengers.

MMDA Spokesperson Celine Pialago said drivers of the vehicles which defy the physical distancing order will be fined P5,000.

At the Laging Handa briefing, Pialago said that together with the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group, the licenses of those apprehended may be confiscated.

"Kami po ay nagiinspect katuwang ang HPG, maari pong makumpiska ang inyong lisensya. Pwede po kayong matikitan ng HPG… ang MMDA naman po ay pwedeng maniket ng violation ng physical distancing, nagkakahalaga po yan ng P5,000," Pialago said.

(We will be inspecting vehicles, together with the HPG. Your licenses may be confiscated and you may be issued tickets by the HPG. The MMDA, meanwhile, can issue tickets on violation of physical distancing, that amounts to P5,000.)

During the briefing, Pialago cited the Bayanihan Act and the Land Transportation Office's mandate of administering land security as basis for the violation.

"Lahat po ng lalabas [at] dadaan ng EDSA gamit ang quarantine pass, hindi po kayo papayagang makatawid," Pialago said.

(Everyone who will go out and pass through EDSA, must use your quarantine pass. We will not allow you to cross.)

Asked what was MMDA's basis for the penalty, Pialago told Rappler that it was based on the Department of Transportation guidelines – which was implemented during the community quarantine. Under DOTr guidelines, sedans (which include ride-hailing services and taxis) should not have more than 4 passengers.

Pialago explained that it was "up to the barangay" how much fine it would impose, based on city ordinances. But for MMDA, she said it was P5,000 that was "cascaded by the MMDA higher-ups" during the traffic management meeting when the total lockdown started. The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon was implemented on March 17.

Asked for a copy of "what was cascaded" to them, Pialago could not provide this and said she would have to "look for it."

Rappler asked what was the MMDA's basis for the fine, and whether there was a Metro Manila Council resolution. Pialago said: "We have to act immediately. We are responding to an emergency situation. Hindi naman tayo pwede maghintay. (We cannot wait)."

At the Laging Handa briefing, Pialago cited PNP spokesman Brigadier General Bernard Banac as saying that the HPG would issue tickets with a P1,000 fine for "disobedience."

The legal basis of the penalty for "disobedience" was also unclear, as the LTO penalizes "disobeying traffic lights," with a fine of P1,000 for first offense. LTO deputized HPG cops to confiscate drivers' licenses.

An MMDA staff told Rappler that there was no resolution by the MMC on the said penalty. The MMC, the policymaking body of the MMDA composed of the 17 Metro Manila mayors, decides on matters like imposing or raising fines for traffic offenses in the metropolis.

The MMC usually comes up with a resolution like what it did for illegal parking.

MMDA started strict enforcement of lockdown guidelines this week, when an unusual number of vehicles were seen along EDSA and Metro Manila roads on Monday, April 13.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that the HPG has been authorized to issue tickets against drivers found transporting non-authorized persons.

Authorized persons include medical and healthcare workers, employees of essential services, and other frontliners. – Rappler.com