AKLAN, Philippines – A 29-year-old male overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Aklan tested positive for the novel coronavirus even after undergoing quarantine in Metro Manila.



According to the Provincial Health Office here, the OFW, who was working in Italy – a country highly affected by COVID-19 – underwent quarantine in a hotel in the capital region before being allowed to go home to the province.

The worker was allowed to stay for 14 days in a hotel pre-approved by Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) for monitoring after returning from his work in Italy.

Over 22,000 have died from the virus in Italy so far.

The man, who was showing symptoms of respiratory illness after he returned to Aklan, submitted himself for checking.

The overseas worker was among 13,000 Filipinos who were allowed to return home as long as they observed quarantine for at least two weeks, either at home or in designated quarantine centers.

Health officials in the Western Visayas met on Thursday, April 16, to prepare for the mass repatriation of OFWs to the region.

So far, there are still 6 confirmed reported cases in Aklan, according to health authorities.



Six people are being treated in the Aklan provincial hospital, Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo, and the Aklan Tourism and Training Center are recovering.



Aklan is under enhanced community quarantine until April 30.



As of Friday afternoon, there are 5,878 confirmed cases in the Philippines, with 387 deaths and 487 recoveries. – Rappler.com





