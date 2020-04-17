MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Quezon City's confirmed coronavirus cases breached the 1,000-mark on Friday, April 17.

The largest city in the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 32 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 1,016 cases. Quezon City accounts for 17% of the country's total 5,878 cases as of Friday.

It's the local government unit with the highest number of cases in the country, but the number is lower than several cities in NCR in terms of infection per population.

Quezon City has an almost 3 million population, which brings the infection rate to about 0.035% of the population.

In comparison, San Juan with its 120,000 population has 195 total coronavirus cases. The infection rate is higher at about 0.16% of its population.

Makati City has a total of 332 cases. The infection rate is about 0.056% with a population of about 580,000. – Rappler.com