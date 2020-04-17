MANILA, Philippines – At least 80 more Filipinos overseas have tested positive for the coronavirus – marking one of the highest number of new cases recorded overnight since the end of March.

Numbers from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday, April 17, showed the new cases pushed the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases among Filipinos abroad from 757 to 837.



Three new deaths were recorded in the Americas (one case) and the Middle East (two cases), bringing the total deaths to 106.

Of the 837 confirmed cases, 483 are receiving treatment while 248 have recovered from the disease.

The DFA said its offices in the country as well as foreign posts abroad remain dedicated in providing assistance to Filipino coronavirus patients. The agency urged overseas Filipinos who wish to return home to immediately coordinate with their nearest embassy or consulate.

Cases were spread out across 41 countries.

Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 272

Undergoing treatment: 111

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 160

Deaths: 1

Europe

13 countries included

Total: 236

Undergoing treatment: 181

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 22

Deaths: 33

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 152

Undergoing treatment: 141

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 4

Deaths: 7

Americas

4 countries included

Total: 177

Undergoing treatment: 50

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 62

Deaths: 65

Of the 837 cases, 322 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines continued to climb on Friday, bringing the total to 5,878 from 5,660 on Thursday, April 16. The latest figure includes 387 deaths and 487 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 2.1 million, while nearly 144,000 people have died across 193 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com

