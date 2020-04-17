MANILA, Philippines – An expert medical team from China urged the Philippine government to strengthen its testing capacity to detect coronavirus cases and prioritize providing care to medical workers on the front lines of the outbreak.

Dr Wang Shangeng, head of the 12-member medical team dispatched to the Philippines, cited these among the teams’ recommendations based on the current situation of the outbreak in the Philippines.

“It (coronavirus outbreak) will be better controlled by increasing testing capacity and increasing mobile hospitals,” Wang said in a press conference aired on Friday, April 17, by the Chinese state-run CCTV Asia Pacific.

The government is currently aiming to test around 20,000 people per day by April 27. While testing would be expanded, patients under investigation and persons under monitoring would still be prioritized to avoid overwhelming Philippine health facilities and laboratories.

“At the present, there is still a shortage of beds and the detection capacity is to be further improved. There are insufficient medical staff and medical materials and there is also a problem with medical workers getting infected in some hospitals,” he added.

The number of health workers infected with the coronavirus in the Philippines nearly tripled in a span of 9 days with 766 positive for the disease as of Friday. Of the total, 339 are doctors and 242 are nurses. At least 22 health workers have died of the coronavirus disease.

The Chinese experts earlier warned the Philippines had a “significant risk” of failing to contain COVID-19, citing limited hospital beds, medical supplies, and testing capabilities.

Front line experience

Aside from these areas for improvement, the Chinese experts took note of measures taken by health and government officials during their two week visit to the Philippines, among them the construction of national quarantine sites and activation of more testing laboratories.

Wang said the team expressed optimism in the doubling of testing sites from 8 laboratories to 16 laboratories. It also said improvements were seen in the further development of local treatment and diagnostic guidelines among health workers.

“We believe that response measures taken by the Philippine government and the Philippine Department of Health to the pandemic are positive, proactive, and effective,” he said.

During their trip to the Philippines, Chinese experts shared with their Philippine counterparts their clinical experience in treating patients, diagnosis and treatment methods, as well as ways medical workers can protect themselves when treating coronavirus patients.

The medical team also met with health officials, delivered online consultations to the overseas Chinese community, and held a video conference with World Health Organization officials in its Western Pacific Regional office.

China had sent 12 medical and public health experts to the Philippines upon the request of the DOH to share advice on treatment and epidemic prevention during the coronavirus outbreak. They arrived last April 5.

According to the Chinese embassy in the Philippines, most of the team members had front line experience in fighting the outbreak in China, ground zero for the disease. – Rappler.com