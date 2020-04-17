MANILA, Philippines – Eleven Philippine Army soldiers were killed and 14 others wounded in a gunbattle with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Patikul, Sulu, on Friday, April 17, the Armed Forces of the Phillippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) confirmed to Rappler.

Troops from the Army's 21st Infantry Battalion on a strike operation against the terror group encountered around 40 of its members in Sitio Lubong, Barangay Danag, resulting in an hour-long firefight, according to a report confirmed by AFP Westmincom chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana.

The ASG members were led by the group's top leader Radullan Sahiron, and the subleader of its pro-Islamic State faction Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, according to the spot report seen by Rappler.

Bloodstains on the clash site indicate an undetermined number of casualties among the ASG, who fled the vicinity after the encounter.

This is a developing story. More details to follow. – Rappler.com