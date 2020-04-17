CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – A patient positive for the coronavirus who traveled to Cebu died in Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental, on Wednsday, April 15, Department of Health Regional Director Adriano Suba-an confirmed.

He said on Friday, April 17, that the patient was from Tudela, Misamis Occidental, and traveled to Cebu City on March 27.

Cebu City currently has the most number of coronavirus cases in the Visayas region with 84 confirmed cases and an entire sitio of 9,000 people considered "contaminated."

Across Northern Mindanao, there are now 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4 deaths recorded.

"Four patients have fully recovered after their confirmatory test have turned negative," Suba-an said.

Meanwhile, Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) chief Dr Jose Chan confirmed another COVID-19 positve case in the hospital.

Chan made the announcement on Friday at the daily press conference at the Cagayan de Oro City Hall.

He said the patient was admitted in NMMC on April 8.

"He has no travel history, but is suspected to be exposed to his son, who came home from Manila," Chan said. "He has an existing precondition of high blood pressure, diabetes."

As of Friday, there are 5,660 confirmed cases in the Philippines, with 362 deaths and 435 recoveries. – Rappler.com