AKLAN, Philippines – Boracay is closed for the second time since 2018. This time, it's due to the novel coronavirus threat, and stranded workers are asking for help to get home.

At least 200 workers were stuck and accounted for in Boracay Island when the enhanced community quarantine was imposed in the whole province of Aklan to stem the coronavirus spread.

The workers are trying to return to their home provinces and cities despite the enhanced community quarantine in Aklan that has stopped the operation of public transportation.

The workers came from various places like Cebu, Iloilo, Samar, Negros Oriental, Romblon, Antique, Nueva Ecija, Zamboanga del Norte, and Pampanga.

The workers turned to social media to ask local officials of Malay, Aklan, to allow them to return to their families safely.

The spa where Lyn Suclan works in Boracay closed on March 1 amid coronavirus fears.

Until now, she's stuck in Boracay without an income.

“Naka-board kami kasama ng aking kapatid at pinsan ko. Kung may masasakyan, uuwi kami sa amin, sa Romblon. Mahirap dito wala kaming pambili ng pagkain dahil walang trabaho,” Suclan said in her appeal.

(We're just boarding here, with my brother and cousin. If there are any boats going home, we'll go to Romblon. We don't have work, so It's too hard, we can't buy food.)

Judelyn Mojar, who is from Santa Fe, Romblon, lost her job as a waitress.

"For now, I'm staying with the owner of the restaurant, temporarily, until we can go home. I'm just helping with household chores," Mojar said in Filipino.

The workers are barely surviving and are pleading for assistance with the Aklan government and their home provinces.

In an advisory, the local government of Malay urged the workers to get in touch with authorities if they would be allowed to enter their province or not.

Many provinces are not accepting their own residents due to quarantine requirements, but are working to provide financial assistance to help them stay where they are.

Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental have already started working to provide assistance to their stranded residents. (READ: Cebu vows cash aid to residents stranded outside the province)

Before workers are allowed to leave, Malay requires the workers to present certificates from their home barangay captain and municipal or city mayors that they have clearance to go home.

Aklan prohibits the entry and exit of people in Aklan, regardless of how they travel to and from the province, according to an order signed by Governor Florencio Miraflores.



So far, there are still 6 confirmed reported cases in Aklan, according to health authorities.



As of Friday afternoon, there are 5,878 confirmed cases in the Philippines, with 387 deaths and 487 recoveries. – Rappler.com