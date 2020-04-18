MANILA, Philippines – Three coronavirus patients who were confined at the Navotas City Hospital (NCH) have recovered and were discharged on Friday, April 17.

“These are our first recoveries at Navotas City Hospital and we are happy to send the patients home. We hope they and their families remain healthy and safe,” Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco said in a press statement on Friday.

The Navotas Public Information Office said the 3 patients are an 81-year-old man from Barangay San Jose, a 60-year-old woman from NBBS Kaunlaran, and a 58-year-old man from Dagat-Dagatan.

The 3 finally tested negative for coronavirus after more than two weeks of confinement, bringing the total number of coronavirus recoveries in Navotas to 4.

The Navoteño Ako Facebook page also posted a video of the patients being wheeled out of the hospital, amid cheers from hospital workers.

As of Friday, Navotas has 19 coronavirus cases, 6 of whom died. Eight of the patients were still in the hospital, while one was in home quarantine. – Rappler.com