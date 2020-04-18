MANILA, Philippines – Local government units (LGUs ) have each prepared their own isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients as the Department of Health begins mass testing for the disease.

LGUs have repurposed organizations' buildings, drug rehabilitation centers, and hotels into isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients who are awaiting test results, who have tested positive, or are recovering.

"Massive testing" for persons under monitoring and patients under investigation began on April 14.

As of April 15, the DOH said that it had conducted a total of 48,171 coronavirus tests since the first confirmed case in the country in late January. The agency targets to conduct 10,000 coronavirus tests a day by end of April.

The Philippines has a total of 5,878 coronavirus cases, with 487 recoveries and 387 deaths, as of April 17. More than 2.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 193 countries and territories worlwide.

Below are photos of LGUs' COVID-19 facilities.

Pasig City



Quezon City

Makati City



Valenzuela City

San Juan City

Manila



Bacoor, Cavite

Tanza, Cavite



Buhi, Camarines Sur



Bauan, Batangas





– Rappler.com