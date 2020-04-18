MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Saturday, April 18, thanked outgoing Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia for “his valuable contribution to the Philippine economy.”

Pernia resigned as Director-General of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) on Friday, April 17, citing “differences in philosophy” with other members of the Duterte Cabinet.

“The Palace expresses its sincerest gratitude to former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia for his valuable contribution to the Philippine economy. Secretary Pernia formed part of the President's Economic Team which steered the country's strongest economic growth since the mid-1970s,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

The Philippines has enjoyed relatively robust economic growth since the late 2000s, a feat many economists attribute to cumulative gains made under the last 3 administrations.

Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua of the Department of Finance will take Pernia’s place as acting socioeconomic planning secretary.

“We expect Acting NEDA Director-General Karl Kendrick Chua, who is set to assume office next week, to continue the economic momentum set by his predecessor, who is also a former colleague in the UP School of Economics,” Roque said.

Malacañang also expects Chua to “work in close coordination” with President Rodrigo Duterte’s other economic managers, and “to prepare the Philippines for a new normal, and mitigate the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Roque added. – Rappler.com