MANILA, Philippines – Catherine Bello, sister of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, April 18, the labor chief said in a televised briefing.

Catherine was hospitalized on March 25 and tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her brother said during the Laging Handa briefing at around noon on Saturday.

“She was about to recover. I don’t know anong nangyari. Nag-relapse (I don’t know what happened. She relapsed). Then just this morning, we received the news that my sister, my favorite dear sister Cathy already left us,” the labor secretary said.

Catherine Bello had once been an undersecretary at the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office during the Arroyo administration. She was Secretary of the Commission on Appointments from 1992 to 1996, and in 1998.

Catherine is survived by her 9 siblings, the labor chief said.

As of Saturday, the Philippines has recorded 6,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 397 deaths and 516 recoveries. – Rappler.com