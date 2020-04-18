MANILA, Philppines – The number of Filipinos abroad who have been infected with coronavirus has reached 868 as of Saturday, April 18, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

This is an increase of 31 from 837 on Friday, April 17.

There were also 9 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 115.

The total number of recovered cases also climbed to 255, while 498 are undergoing treatment.

The DFA said these confirmed cases are recorded in 42 countries around the world.

Most of the deaths, or 73, are cases from 5 countries in the Americas. In that region, there are more deaths than recovered. Of its 199 cases, 73 have died, 65 have recovered and 61 are undergoing treatment.

A bulk of the cases are still concentrated in the Asia Pacific region, with 273 cases, and Europe with 244 cases.

In the Asia Pacific region, only 2 patients have died, with most of the cases now recovered. In Europe, 33 people have died, 23 have recovered, and 188 are still undergoing treatment.

There are 152 cases in Middle East and Africa. A total of 7 have died from those regions, 4 have recovered and 141 are undergoing treatment.

"Rest assured that efforts to assist and ensure the welfare of our Overseas Filipinos will continue. Moreover, we reiterate that those who wish to return to the Philippines in this time of pandemic should coordinate with the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate," the DFA said.

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines continued to climb on Saturday, bringing the total to 6,087 confirmed cases. The latest figure includes 397 deaths and 516 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 2.1 million, while nearly 144,000 people have died across 193 countries and territories. – Rappler.com