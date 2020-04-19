Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Sunday evening, April 19.

MANILA, Philippines – No country was prepared to face the coronavirus pandemic and governments have responded to it differently.

Some countries have actively implemented lockdowns, while others prioritized mass testing. Strategies depended heavily on each country's context and existing healthcare infrastructure.

Rappler speaks to 3 Filipinos currently based in Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain, about how governments there have responded to the pandemic and what the Philippines can learn from their experiences.

The number of Filipinos abroad who have been infected with coronavirus has reached 868 as of Saturday, April 18, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). There have been 115 deaths, and most of them were Filipinos from the Americas. – Rappler.com