MANILA, Philippines – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose further to 6,259 on Sunday, April 19.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 172 new cases, from 6,087 recorded on Saturday, April 18.

The death toll due to COVID-19 also climbed to 409, adding 12 to the 397 deaths the previous day.

Meanwhile, 56 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to 572.

The entire Luzon, including Metro Manila, is still on lockdown, after President Rodrigo Duterte extended the enhanced community quarantine to April 30 to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Many other local governments also imposed their own lockdowns.

On Saturday, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases said that local government units have been tasked to take the lead in fighting the pandemic.

The Interior Department, along with local governments, will handle contact-tracing of possible coronavirus cases, a task formerly assigned to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

The IATF will further discuss plans on the localized approach to fighting the pandemic on Monday, April 20, when it tackles post-lockdown scenarios as well as new guidelines.

Globally, the coronavirus death toll has exceeded 160,000, and at least 2.3 million people worldwide have been infected by the disease. – Rappler.com