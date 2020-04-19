Cagayan de Oro City - A vlogger here was reprimanded by the City Government's Regulatory Compliance Board (RCB) after he posted a video on Facebook urging people to defy the local government's General Community Quarantine.

Antonio Bonitos who owns the Vlog Wonder boy posted a video on Thursday, April 16 showing him at the Macabalan river protection dike where children were swimming at the mouth of the Cagayan de Oro River.

In his 2:35 long vlog that had since been taken down, Bonitos said that because it's summer, people should go out and swim.

"No lockdown, lockdown," Bonitos said in the vlog.

The lockdown refers to the city government's order of general community quarantine.

RCB Inspectorate team Antonio Resma, Jr., along with the city police, went to Bonitos' place in Barangay Macabalan just right beside the river dike.

Resma reprimanded the 24-year old vlogger for his irresponsible post. (READ: Bayanihan Act's sanction vs 'false' info the 'most dangerous')

"Are you aware of what you've doing? You're asking people to defy government's order to stay at home," Resma told Bonitos.

Bonitos tried to explain that what he did was a joke, but Resma told him now was not the time for jokes.

Resma asked Bonitos to use his influence instead to help the government in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Bonitos apologized to the city government for the folly he has done.

"Guys, mga ka-wonders, let us all heed the goverment's call for us to stay at home," Bonitos said.

Cagayan de Oro has 2 recorded COVID-19 cases involving residents who acquired the virus outside of the city.

The first patient was an elderly male who traveled to Manila and was able to recover.

The second patient was an 18-year old who died of the coronavirus after he was infected while undergoing cancer treatment at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City. – Rappler.com