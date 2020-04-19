MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday, April 19, reported 116 new coronavirus cases involving Filipinos abroad, bringing the total number to 984.

The deaths, meanwhile, are now at 140. This figure is an increase of 25 from the 115 reported on Saturday, April 18.

According to the DFA, "this is the highest reported number of deaths in two weeks."

Out of the 984 confirmed cases, 585 are undergoing treatment while 259 have already recovered or been discharged.

The Department of Health (DOH) has verified 334 of the cases, based on the 2005 International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization.

The cases, the DFA said, can be found across 42 countries – mostly in Europe with 350 cases and the Asia Pacific with 274 cases.

More than half of the deaths are in the Americas, with 81 deaths as of Sunday.

The DFA also confirmed the death of Erik Belfrage, the Philippines' honorary consul general in Stockholm, Sweden, due to the coronavirus.

"While we mourn yet another fallen diplomat, the DFA remains committed to ensuring the welfare of our people, monitoring their status, and assisting their needs through our continuous repatriation efforts," the agency said.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific (12 countries)

Total: 274

Undergoing treatment: 109

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 163

Deaths: 2

Europe (13 countries)

Total: 350

Undergoing treatment: 274

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 26

Deaths: 50

Middle East and Africa (12 countries)

Total: 153

Undergoing treatment: 142

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 4

Deaths: 7

Americas (5 countries)

Total: 207

Undergoing treatment: 60

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 66

Deaths: 81

The Philippines, as of Sunday, has 6,259 cases of the coronavirus, with 409 deaths and 572 recoveries.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks) – Rappler.com