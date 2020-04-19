ALBAY, Philippines – Legazpi City in Albay on Sunday, April 19, recorded its first death due to the coronavirus.

The 74-year-old man was confined at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH), the region’s referral hospital for coronavirus cases. He was the region's 19th confirmed case and the second death, following the first fatality last April 3.

"It's a sad day for us here in Legazpi as one of the patients identified as positive for coronavirus disease succumbed to death at BRTTH on Sunday evening," Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal said.

According to the regional office of the Department of Health (DOH), the patient tested positive for the coronavirus on April 14, and was "the oldest among all recorded cases" in Bicol.

He also had diabetes, hypertension, and ischemic heart disease, DOH Bicol Regional Director Ernie Vera said.

As of Sunday evening, Bicol health authorities reported 25 cases of the virus and 203 patients under investigation.

Of the 25 cases, 6 are new:

a 54-year-old male from Albay with a history of travel to Marikina City

a 50-year-old female from Albay who was exposed to a confirmed case

a 28-year-old female from Albay

a 36-year-old female from Albay

a 57-year-old female from Albay who was exposed to a confirmed case

a 63-year-old female from Catanduanes who traveled to Japan

Vera said the fight against the virus is far from over, urging every Bicolano to stay vigilant, well-informed, and disciplined.

"We are at war with an invisible enemy which to this day stays unpredictable," he said. "Cases are still increasing which means that we should always keep our shields up."

As of Sunday, the Philippines has 6,259 cases of the coronavirus, with 409 deaths and 572 recoveries.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks) – Rappler.com