MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday, April 20, said it was eyeing information communication technology (ICT) platforms, television, and radio in delivering lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan, the opening for school year 2020-2021 does not necessarily mean that students will be coming to school.

"Tinitingnan namin na maaaring magkaroon ng pagkakaiba-iba sa iba't-ibang lugar ng Pilipinas. May ibang mga lugar na mas maaaring maging maluwag ang movement ng mga tao. May mga lugar naman na hindi posible ang classroom-based instructions. Tinitingnan natin ang ICT platforms saka ang telebisyon at saka radyo," Malaluan said in an interview aired on DZMM.

(We're looking at different approaches to learning in different parts of the Philippines. There are areas where there is freer movement of people. There are also areas where classroom-based instruction is not possible. We are eyeing ICT platforms, television, and radio.)

Malaluan said that if not for the pandemic, classes will be opening first week of June.

"Sa batas ay binibigyan tayo hanggang sa dulo ng Agosto upang mamili kung kailan bubuksan ang school year. Ayan ay pinag-aaralan." Malaluan added. (In the law, we have until August to decide when to open classes this school year. This is being studied.)

Learning Continuity Plan

Malaluan also said that the DepEd is creating a Learning Continuity Plan where modes and delivery of lessons will be discussed. He added that the plan will be presented to the government task force against the coronavirus by the first week of May.

According to Malaluan, the plan will also incorporate the results of the survey on the opening of classes the agency is conducting among students, parents, and teachers.

"Kaya nga nagkaroon ng survey ay gusto naming makita ang pulso ng mga mag-aaral at mga magulang at ibang mga guro natin sa mga panukalang 'yan, just as input bilang we are dealing with the planning now," Malaluan said.

(We released the survey because we wanted to get the pulse of the students, parents, and the teachers on that proposal, for them to have an input since we are dealing with the planning now.)

On Saturday, April 18, DepEd publicized a survey which aims to better inform the public about its "policies and decisions on the opening of classes for SY 2020-2021."

The survey can be accessed through this link.

Malaluan said that DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones will make an official announcement about the school opening "within the week."

As the entire Luzon and other parts of the Philippines remain on lockdown, DepEd said it was considering conducting graduation rites online.

As of Sunday, April 19, the Philippines registered 6,259 cases of the coronavirus, with 409 deaths and 572 recoveries. – Rappler.com