MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday, April 20, said 6 more Filipinos tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 990.

Latest numbers showed 3 new deaths, bringing to 143 the number of Filipinos who have died due to the disease overseas.

Of the total number of cases, 584 were being treated while 263 have recovered.

Cases were spread out across 42 countries.

Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 274

Undergoing treatment: 107

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 165

Deaths: 1

Europe

13 countries included

Total: 351

Undergoing treatment: 274

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 27

Deaths: 50

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 156

Undergoing treatment: 143

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 4

Deaths: 9

Americas

5 countries included

Total: 209

Undergoing treatment: 60

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 67

Deaths: 82

Of the 837 cases, 361 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines has recorded at least 6,459 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 428 deaths and 613 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 2.4 million while over 165,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com

