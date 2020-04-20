MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is rolling out a test run of a mobile kitchen that will provide hot meals to the homeless in Quezon City.

In a statement on Sunday, April 19, the AFP said the mobile kitchen project was done as part of the "Kapwa Ko, Sagot Ko" campaign.

Some 3,000 disadvantaged individuals and families will be given free hot meals once a day, beginning April 20. The initiative will go on for a couple of days, with Purok 1, 2, and 3 of Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City being the pilot project site.

In addition to informal settlers and families in depressed communities, other identified beneficiaries include stranded workers or students receiving little or no support.

The initiative is a bid to help maintain enhanced community quarantine protocols which limit civilian movements and activities to help arrest the spread of the coronavirus. (READ: Philippines coronavirus cases rise to 6,459, death toll hits 428)

The AFP's mobile kitchen, made up of two trucks, will be staffed by soldiers who have culinary training. They will prepare the meals every day. Meanwhile, support personnel will deliver the food to designated drop-off points.

At the conclusion of the campaign, the AFP also suggested the mobile kitchens may shift to other adjacent communities.

The campaign's implementation is spearheaded by the Civil Relations Service AFP (CRSAFP), led by Major General Ernesto Torres Jr. – Rappler.com