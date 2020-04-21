MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday, April 21, said that it was eyeing August as class opening for school year 2020-2021.

“Ang lumabas sa ating consultations ay karamihan nagsasabi, para may panahon tayo sa pagbabago ng edukasyon, pagbabago sa pamamaraan ng pagtuturo at saka para masigurado na malinis at safe ang ating kabataan, ay karamihan ay August,” DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said in a press briefing aired on state-run PTV4.

(Based on our consultations, for us to have time for changes in education format, changes in modes of teaching, and to be sure that our students are clean and safe, most of them said to start classes in August.)

Briones said that this was based on their consultations with government officials and other stakeholders.

Briones, however, said that they would still consider the recommendation of the government task force against coronavirus on the opening of classes.

On Saturday, April 18, DepEd released a survey which aims to better inform the public about its "policies and decisions on the opening of classes for SY 2020-2021."

The survey can be accessed through this link, and will be closed at 5 pm on Tuesday, April 21. Briones said that so far, around 700,000 people have participated in the survey.

If classes will resume in August, Briones gave assurances that students will continue to learn through the Learning Continuity Program to make up for the months that they were unable to go to school.



"Sila ay ine-encourage natin na pumunta sa website natin. Ang popular ay itong DepEd Commons na ina-access ng mga estudyante at teachers," Briones said. (We encourage them to visit our website. The popular one is the DepEd Commons that's being accessed by students and teachers.)

DepEd Commons is an online education platform developed by the government agency to support alternative modes of learning.

On Monday, April 20, DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said the agency was considering the use of information communication technology (ICT) platforms, television, and radio in delivering lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Monday, the Philippines has registered 6,459 cases of coronavirus, with 418 deaths and 613 recoveries. – Rappler.com