OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines – Two suspects allegedly hoarding and selling overpriced gallons of isopropyl alcohol online were arrested by Zambales cops on Tuesday, April 21, as part of police efforts to stop people taking advantage during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local resident Felisa Joy Morales, 28, and Adrian Ching, 37, from Quezon City were arrested in a sting operation where they tried to sell 20 gallons of isopropyl alcohol for P650 each to agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

It was P130 more expensive than the suggest retail price set by the Department of Trade and Industry.

The sting operation was prompted by complaints posted on social media. They reportedly tried to sell medical supplies amounting to P13,000 (about $260) to the cops.

A certain Kristel Joy Domingo, also a resident Olongapo City, transacted with the cops online but only the two showed up at the agreed meeting place in West Bajac-bajac, Olongapo City. The cops said they're still searching for Domingo.

They were also accused of hoarding and selling other overpriced medical supplies. Cops recovered from their possession 20 gallons of isopropyl alcohol, two boxes of disposable face masks, and 5 pieces of thermal scanners.

Cops also took their vehicle, a Toyota Hi-lux FX, and fake P1,000 bills allegedly in their possession.

They were detained at the Olongapo CIDG Office and will face charges for violations of various laws including Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. – Rappler.com