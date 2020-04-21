MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has placed Sampaloc district on "hard lockdown" starting 8 pm on Thursday, April 23, until 8 pm on Saturday, April 25.

Moreno signed a still unnumbered executive order for the lockdown on Tuesday, April 21, after coronavirus cases in the district rose to 99 on Monday afternoon, April 20.

BREAKING: Manila City Mayor @IskoMoreno has ordered a 48-hour “hard lockdown” of the entire Sampaloc district for disease surveillance, rapid risk assessment and testing operations amid the COVID-19 crisis.#AlertoManileno #COVID19PH pic.twitter.com/bOzN6YjLud — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) April 21, 2020

Sampaloc is the second area in Manila to be placed on total lockdown after Barangay 20 on April 14.

Under the area lockdown, Sampaloc residents will be prohibited from leaving their homes except for the following:

Healthcare workers

Police and military personnel

Government employees

Service workers (pharmacies, drug stores and death care service establishments)

Barangay officials

Media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force

“All other commercial, industrial, retail, institutional, and other activities not mentioned in above exemptions in the said district shall be suspended within the specified period of the shutdown,” the executive order stated.

Moreno said during the lockdown, health authorities will conduct disease surveillance, testing, and rapid risk assessment in the district.

As of Monday evening, Manila recorded 458 coronavirus cases, including 51 deaths and 58 recoveries. It also has 687 other suspected cases.

A total of 6,469 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Philippines as of Monday afternoon, including 428 deaths and 613 recoveries. – Rappler.com