MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines recorded 94 more Filipinos infected with coronavirus abroad, pushing to 1,084 the number of confirmed coronavirus cases overseas, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Tuesday, April 21.

There were 10 new deaths recorded, bringing to 153 the number of Filipinos who died due to the disease. Majority of the deaths were seen in the Americas (88) and Europe (54).

Of the total number of cases, 662 were still being treated while 269 people have recovered.

As cases continued to increase, the DFA said its embassies and consulates remain committed in supporting global and national efforts to fight the pandemic through monitoring the status of Filipinos abroad, providing assistance, and assisting those who want to return to the Philippines.

There were 42 countries where Filipinos were infected with the coronavirus.

Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 279

Undergoing treatment: 109

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 168

Deaths: 2

Europe

13 countries included

Total: 371

Undergoing treatment: 289

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 28

Deaths: 54

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 156

Undergoing treatment: 143

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 4

Deaths: 9

Americas

5 countries included

Total: 278

Undergoing treatment: 121

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 69

Deaths: 88

Of the 1,084 cases, 361 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines has recorded at least 6,599 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 437 deaths and 654 recoveries.

As of Tuesday, the number of infections worldwide was at 2,483,086 while 170,226 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com