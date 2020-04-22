DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office said on Tuesday, April 21, that the index crime volumes in the province have decreased drastically since the implementation of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine more than a month ago to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest statistics showed that there have been only 30 recorded index crimes from March 15 to April 16, compared to 176 index crimes recorded in the same period last year.

Index crimes refer crimes against persons and property. (READ: Is your city safe? Understanding PNP crime statistics)

Crimes against persons are murder, homicide, physical injury, and rape, while crimes against property include robbery, theft, carjacking, and cattle rustling.

The Pangasinan police said that only 2 cases of murder have been recorded, a far cry from last year’s 13 cases.

There was one homicide case this year compared to last year’s 7 cases and there were 8 physical injury cases compared to the 55 cases in 2019.

Three rape incidents were recorded this year, in contrast to last year’s 28 cases.

There were 4 cases of robbery this year, compared to 7 cases last year.

Theft was reduced to 10 from the 47 incidents last year; while carjacking and motorcycle theft were reduced to 5 and 2 cases, respectively.

Colonel Redrico Maranan, provincial director, earlier said that boundary checkpoints and curfew hours imposed because of the enhanced community quarantine were major factors in the deterrence of crime.

Non-index crimes, or violation of special laws such as illegal logging and the like decreased by 51%.

Records showed that last year, there were 934 cases of non-index crimes in Pangasinan. It has gone down to 456 in the same period this year.

Non-index crimes are other illegal acts, such as gambling and those that are covered by local ordinances including going shirtless and drinking in public. Reckless imprudence resulting in homicides and physical injuries are considered non-index crimes.

As of Tuesday, Pangasinan has 28 recorded COVID-19 patients, 7 of whom have succumbed to the disease. Nationwide, there are 6,599 coronavirus cases, with 437 deaths, and 654 patients who recovered. (READ: Where are the coronavirus cases in Luzon?) – Rappler.com