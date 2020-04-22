LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – A 17-year-old female resident of Naga City in Camarines Sur tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, the youngest case recorded so far in Bicol region.

She was among the region's 3 new cases as of Tuesday, April 21, bringing the total to 28 cases, said Department of Health-Bicol regional director Ernie Vera.

A 21-year-old female nurse from Legazpi City in Albay and a 78-year male resident of Guinobatan town in the same province also tested positive.

Five cases in the region have recovered, but health officials said they expect additional cases as they trace the contacts of the new ones.

The teenager from Naga City said she experienced symptoms on April 18. It's not clear how she might have been infected. She was admitted in Bicol Medical Center (BMC).

The 21-year-old from Legazpi's Barangay 28 Victory Village was the second medical frontliner to get coronavirus in the region. She was asymptomatic but was tested at the Albay Provincial Health Office following possible exposure to a positive case.

She was quarantined at the Albay facility but was set to be transferred to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH).

The first nurse to get coronavirus in Bicol region is also a resident of Albay.

The 78-year old male resident of Guinobatan town has no travel history or known exposure to a positive case. He said he started showing symptoms on April 11.

He was admitted at the BRTTH. He is the oldest confirmed case in the region. – Rappler.com