MANILA, Philippines – The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) passed all its undergraduate students in consideration of the coronavirus lockdown, the Manila city government announced on Wednesday, April 22.

"PLM president Noel Leyco says all students will receive a passing mark this semester 'in recognition of the extremely serious impact of COVID-19' on their academic life," the Manila City Public Information Office said in a tweet.

The announcement comes as the Philippine government is deciding on how to contain the coronavirus outbreak further. The island region of Luzon is on "enhanced community quarantine" until April 30, while parts of the Visayas and Mindanao are also enforcing localized lockdowns.

The rules: In his Facebook page, PLM president Leyco posted a memorandum setting guidelines for the mass promotion of students.

The "pass" mark would apply to students enrolled for the 2nd semester or trimester of academic year 2019-2020. Graduating undergraduate students should still first submit their thesis. They will not be required to undergo a panel defense.

Students who have not finished their internship would have to complete "alternative activities" assigned by PLM before they can be recorded as "complete" for their practicum.

Graduate students are given a one-year extension to complete their thesis projects.

The "pass" marks will not form part of the students' general weighted average.

What other universities are doing: PLM's decision follows Ateneo de Manila University's move to pass all its students, and the University of the Philippines deciding to end its semester on April 30.

In an earlier press briefing, Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said mass promotion of students is up to universities and colleges.

"The decision on completion of requirements and issuance of degrees are academic matters that are within the powers of individual universities," De Vera said on April 14. – Rappler.com