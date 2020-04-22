MANILA, Philippines – When should classes resume in the time of coronavirus?

Experts from the University of the Philippines (UP) recently recommended to the government the suspension of classes until December 2020 to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones also said the Department of Education was considering the resumption of classes in August for academic year 2020-2021.

As for tertiary institutions, the Commission on Higher Education had said that colleges and universities were free to adjust their academic calendars accordingly.

On April 23, President Duterte is expected to make a decision on whether to extend or lift the Luzon lockdown, which is supposed to end on April 30. (READ: Luzon-wide lockdown after April 30 not needed, health experts tell Duterte)

Many Filipinos online favored the recommendation, as it prioritizes the health and safety of students, teachers, and school workers.

A number of netizens want to see the government make a decision based on health and scientific data.

However, some people felt the situation was more than just a matter of suspending class. Dennis Michael said on Facebook that it was important to set parameters for the reopening of schools.

“Suspending is easy, but how can [schools] be opened?” he wrote.

John Kenneth Q. Recuenco was concerned about the salaries of private school teachers, who may not be receiving ample pay during the lockdown.

“We are all teachers. We deserve benefits that will scaffold our passion to teach,” he said.

Other users were in favor of the suspension, provided that modules and academic materials are provided to students for the time being.

Still, a number of Twitter users were worried that suspending classes until December was just "too much."

Its too much? Pero pwede padin HAHHA https://t.co/GlKh05hG9G — ; (@cordovaeldrenn) April 22, 2020

Jusko, kahit sabihin na nating tinatamad akong pumasok pero parang mali na hanggang dec ang suspension? https://t.co/QeU0PGuxxk — (@deyniyels) April 22, 2020

NOOOO PLEAAASE https://t.co/8cuAdGg5Sz — Gab (@HanoyanAldren) April 22, 2020

Mabubulok naman utak ko eh https://t.co/nF4qQvqKz9 — CELEEN (@itsmehars) April 22, 2020

December bobong bobo na ako n'yan https://t.co/6QxpmWK08l — Patch(@PatchReynoso) April 22, 2020

As of April 21, the Philippines has 6,599 coronavirus cases, with 437 deaths and 654 recoveries.

Here’s what other people had to say:

What do you think of this proposal? – Rappler.com