CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella said on Wednesday, April 22, that 123 individuals from the Cebu City Jail tested positive for coronavirus.

The city government has not specified how many inmates, jail guards, and personnel were infected with the pathogen.

The new COVID-19 cases in the city jail, including 15 from different barangays, and a health worker from the Cebu City Health Department had the city government dealing with 139 new patients in a single day.

It also drove up the number of coronavirus cases in Cebu City to 312 from a total of 173 as of Tuesday night, April 21.

The following is the breakdown of the 139 new cases in Cebu City:

Cebu City Jail- 123

Cebu City Health Office- 1

Labangon, 9

Barangay Luz, 3

C. Padilla Street, 1

Kasambagan, 1

Inayawan. 1

"The new cases from Barangay Luz is a result of the mass testing we did in Sitio Cabantan. We will transfer these asymptomatic patients to Brgy Luz Night High School for isolation," Labella said.

Those with mild symptoms or asymptomatic residents of Sitio Zapatera in Barangay Luz, have already been transferred to an isolation facility in Barrio Luz Elementary School.

"In Cebu City Jail, they will assign their new building with a capacity of 3,000 individuals as their Isolation Facility," Labella said on Facebook.

"Treatment and management of mild to moderate cases will be done by the medical personnel."

This brings the total of positive cases in the Cebu City Jail to 127. (READ: Mass testing at Cebu City jail after inmate who died tests positive for coronavirus)

Four inmates had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The death of one of them prompted the mass testing at the city jail, which houses over 6,000 inmates, but was built to only hold a maximum of 1,500.

The 3 other inmates are in isolation.

Individuals who had contact with the 4 inmates were the first to be tested for the coronavirus during the mass testing done by the medical frontliners.

Jails are among the most vulnerable areas during a pandemic, due to their crowded conditions. (READ: 'Takot na takot kami': While government stalls, coronavirus breaks into PH jails)

Recommended physical distancing measures are nearly impossible to enforce in overpopulated prisons.



Advocacy groups have been campaigning for the early release of sickly and the elderly prisoners to decongest the jails.

In a bid to decongest jails, the Supreme Court on Monday, April 20, ordered judges to release prisoners who fall under a 2014 guideline on jail decongestion.

Also on Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said in a press conference that the 139 new coronavirus cases from Cebu City have not yet been verified by the Department of Health (DOH).

This was after the DOH announced that there were only 111 validated new coronavirus cases as of April 22. (READ: PH coronavirus cases climb to 6,710, death toll now at 446)

The 139 new cases in Cebu City have been validated by the Cebu City Health Office and the DOH Region 7.

Often, regional health offices and local government units announce their validated figures to the public before they are accounted for and reconciled by the DOH in Manila.

The numbers confirmed in Cebu City will likely reflect in the DOH's consolidated reports in the coming days. – Rappler.com