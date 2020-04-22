MANILA, Philippines – A Quezon City policeman who shot dead a "mentally challenged" quarantine violator is facing criminal and administrative probes, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said on Wednesday, April 22.

Police Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo Jr gunned down a certain Winston Ragos on Tuesday at around 2:30 pm near a quarantine control point along Maligaya Drive in Barangay Pasong Putik, Quezon City.

Cops said Ragos "approached... and started shouting and uttering intimidating words" against Florendo and police trainees with him in the checkpoint. The law enforcers them told Ragos to go home.

Ragos allegedly "ignored" the cops and identified himself as a former soldier. Cops said Ragos carried a loaded caliber 38 revolver inside his sling bag, and Florendo "cautiously approached Ragos."

A video of the incident was obtained by Rappler, showing Florendo shouting at Ragos, telling him to yield. Ragos raised his arms and turned his back. But Ragos double backed to face Florendo while reaching for something in his sling bag. It turned out, Ragos was about to pull out a pistol in the bag.

Florendo then shot Ragos twice, staggering the victim. Ragos stood up, limped for a few seconds, before falling to the ground.

Cops brought Ragos to the Commonwealth Hospital but was declared dead at 5:57 pm.

In a text message to Rappler, Florendo's commander, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bilaro said Ragos was "mentally challenged", but they "belatedly found out." It was unclear what mental illness affected Ragos.

"We can say that what he (Florendo) did was a 'judgment call.' Still, we will investigate the incident," QCPD chief Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo said in the statement.

Under police rules, cops should "neutralize" suspects who threaten their lives. This could mean disabling the suspects, or in less ideal situations, killing them. President Rodrigo Duterte said in an earlier speech to "shoot dead" unruly violators, particularly those who threaten a cop's life. – Rappler.com